UNION GAP, Wash.-
As the weather continues to warm and more drivers take to the roads Union Gap Police are reminding drivers to practice safe driving this spring.
Union Gap Police have seen an increase in speeding recently and will be conducting speed patrols throughout the spring and summer.
According to a UGPD press release the three main causes of crashes on Washington's roads are intoxication, speeding and distractions and they are urging drivers to put the distractions, such as cellphones away, and to slow down to arrive safely at your destination.
