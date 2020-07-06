UNION GAP, WA - The Union Gap Police Department is looking for a community member to be apart of its special investigations unit.
UGPD announced Monday, per the Law Enforcement Training and Community Safety Act (LETCSA), the Union Gap Police Department is seeking members of the community to be a community representative assigned to a special investigations unit.
The special investigations unit is a multi-agency investigation team that investigates law enforcement uses of force that cause serious bodily injury or death. The community representative works directly with the unit commander to help ensure an independent, transparent, and credible investigation.
Interested members of the community should contact Chief Gregory Cobb for additional information for this important position.