Union Gap performing their annual hydrant flush June 1st through the 30th

UNION GAP, WA - The City of Union Gap will be conducting their annual hydrant flushing system beginning June 1st.
Before flushing maintenance begins, remember to prepare a jug of water for drinking and cooking. This program will add a low dose of chlorine in to hydrant system. You may see periods of discolored tap water for a few hours after service.
City crews will be in residential areas between 6:00 AM and 4:00 PM until June 30th. Business should expect crews in the area during early morning and late evening hours, with prior notification.
If you experience any cloudiness or discoloration in your tap water, please DO NOT consume or use for any purpose. This will prevent any contaminated water of being drawn in your water service.