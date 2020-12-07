Union Gap Police and Yakima Regional SWAT make felony warrant arrest

UNION GAP, WA - On December 4th at approximately 11:00 PM, Union Gap Police Officers located Adrian S Samalia at a residence in the 6900 block of Easy St after he refused to surrender to officers at the scene and barricaded himself inside the residence.
The team was activated and later took Samalia into custody for his outstanding felony warrant that originated from the Quality Inn shooting and assault on November 17, 2020.
Samalia was taken into custody at about 8:00 AM without further incident.
The SWAT Team is made up of members from the Yakima Police Department, Grandview Police Department, Union Gap Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.