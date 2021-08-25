Union Gap Police are searching for a Toppenish man wanted for murder

UNION GAP, WA - Union Gap Police Department are searching for a murder suspect who has an arrest warrant for the murder of De La Cruz.
The suspect is 26-year-old Jonathan Edgar Navarro and was last seen fleeing the scene in a black 2011 BMW 328 sedan, Washington license BXX4680. Navarro is from Toppenish, Washington and is a known criminal street gang member. He is a Hispanic male, who stands 6 feet tall, and weighs 215 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Navarro should call the Union Gap Police Department at (509)248-0430 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800)248-9980.