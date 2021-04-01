Union Gap Police investigate a double homicide after suspicious fire

UNION GAP, WA - Union Gap Police and Fire found two dead after investigating a suspicious fire at the 2200 block of 5th ave. early Sunday morning.
Union Gap Fire and Police arrived at the fire at 2:51 AM March 28th. The fire was ruled suspicious and detectives were sent to investigate.
The next morning, investigators located and recovered two deceased individuals from the residence. The Yakima County coroner’s office confirmed the two victims died from smoke inhalation.
The investigation has determined the fire was intentionally set and the deaths are currently being investigated as homicides. The identity of the victims will be released once positively identified and next of kin notified.
Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call the Union Gap Police at (509)-248-0430.