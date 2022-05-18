UNION GAP, Wash. -
The Union Gap Police Department reported the arrest of a 37-year-old male following a deadly hit and run on May 16.
After a collision, 39-year-old Nichole Haggerty was ejected from the car, which didn't stop. She later died at the hospital, according to UGPD.
It was found during the investigation that Haggerty had been in a physical domestic situation with the driver of the car, a white Chrysler Sebring, before the incident. UGPD identified the driver as a 37-year-old man and developed probable cause, according to the press release.
A call came in around 9 a.m. on May 18, offering a potential location for the man. He was found around Leisure Hills Drive and taken into custody.
The Sebring was found a few hours later, abandoned in an orchard. It was impounded as UGPD waits for a search warrant.
The man was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of fourth degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, domestic violence hit and run death and second degree domestic violence murder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.