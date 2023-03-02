YAKIMA, Wash. - The Union Gospel Mission of Yakima has filed a lawsuit against the state of Washington claiming the Washington Law Against Discrimination impede on the non-profit's First Amendment rights.
“The First Amendment allows religious organizations the freedom to hire those who share and live out their beliefs without being punished by the government,” said ADF Senior Counsel Ryan Tucker, director of the ADF Center for Christian Ministries.
The mission is arguing that they should be allowed to hire employees that fit within their Christian beliefs. This comes after Union Gospel says they have had to adjust hiring practices due to problematic applications.
The mission vets their applicants with questions pertaining to religion and if the applicants' ideals line up with the company.
The lawsuit argues that religious beliefs "are the basis and purpose for everything it does" regarding the Union Gospel Mission.
In the lawsuit, an application is included that uses their responses to say "the bible is false," and "Bible is teaching harmful information about the LGBTQ+ community."
Union Gospel want their workers to share the same views as the company such as the traditional Christian Belief on marriage and sexuality.
The lawsuit is asking for a declaration that the law violates the Mission's First Amendment rights to hire employees that adhere to the religious requirements. Union Gospel also wants the right to hire coreligionists for similar organizations in similar practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.