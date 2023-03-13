KENNEWICK, Wash. - The United Family Center will hope to help treatment of mental illness with a Community Resource Fair. The fair will bring organizations with mental health resources to the UFC office.
The Family Center wants to provide teens and families opportunities to meet the organizations that can help with resources to better home lives, school lives and in turn, mental health. Several resources will be in attendance to close the gap between mental illness and treatment.
The UFC opened their Kennewick office with a similar event last year with participation from Mirror Ministries, Pasco Police Department, Inspire Development Center and the Benton-Franklin Special Education PTA.
This year's event will take place at the UFC Kennewick Office on April 28 from 11 am to 4 pm.
