Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES... Very hot and dangerous temperatures today before temperatures cool slightly through the rest of the week but still remaining hot. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 108 to 118 degrees. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is the possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... .Although there will be slight cooling the remainder of this week, the hot and dry conditions will continue. The atmsosphere will become more unstable the next couple of days, and moisture from the southwest will cause isolated to scattered thunderstorms over central and northeast Oregon. In addition, winds will increase through the Columbia River Gorge and portions of the Lower Columbia Basin. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 10 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA639, AND WA641... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * HAINES...5 (moderate). * IMPACTS...Rapid fire spread is likely under gusty winds. In addition, the atmosphere will be unstable which could lead to extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&