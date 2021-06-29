YAKIMA, WA - The United Farm Workers Union and a dozen volunteers went throughout the Yakima Valley today and yesterday passing out ice-cold water, Gatorade, and information on heat safety to farmworkers.
Even in this heat, farmworkers are still working under the sun, picking cherries.
"They try to pick them at night or early in the morning until about noon but it is still so hot," says Regional Director of United Farm Worker's Pacific Northwest, Victoria Ruddy.
But for Victoria Ruddy and the United Farm Workers Union, it's not just about the cherries, but more importantly, about the farmworkers.
"Farmworkers are picking the food we eat on our table and we are calling on Governor Inslee to pass urgent regulations for agricultural working conditions during this heatwave," says Ruddy.
This infamous Pacific Northwest heatwave is what Ruddy describes as an "emergency and crisis."
"We've visited several farms in Yakima these past couple days and there were kids picking cherries in this heat too. Some of them as young as 13," says Ruddy.
Ruddy also said that she is advocating for a group of farmworkers who recently told her that they were told by the farm owner they would not pay them the extra hours they worked even after the workers harvested at one farm 11 pm-4 am and then at another farm 5 am-12 pm.
But this isn't the only example of what farmworkers have had to endure in this triple-digit heat.
"In Washington state, there is very little heat illness regulation and farmers are not required to provide shade to farmworkers, and farmworkers aren't necessarily allowed to eat in the orchards or bring food or beverage into the orchards. So they have to come out to the edge of the field and are not even allowed to utilize the shade of the trees," says Ruddy.
Regulations that the UFW is calling for are more breaks in the shade and the ability to eat and drink in the shade amongst other things.
Even so, farmworkers cannot usually afford the luxury of taking breaks or not working in the scorching heat.
"While they're supposed to be paid minimum wage, many of them are not. They're paid either about 30 cents by the pound of cherries of $3.50 a box, so a lot of them push themselves and work harder or through their breaks for them to make somewhat of a living wage," says Ruddy.
But these conditions can be even lethal. The Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon reported recently that a farmworker in St. Paul, Oregon died. The Oregon Occupation Safety and Health Administration stated heat as the primary cause of death. In Yakima today, temperatures were predicted to be over 115 degrees.
Ruddy and other UFW volunteers passed out cards of information to farmworkers which stated details about heat illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion in addition to how to keep yourself safe from heat illness.
"Drink lots of water, take breaks, try to be in the shade, and monitor your health and your co-workers." says Ruddy, "If you feel exhausted, nauseous, have a headache, or get blurry vision, that's a sign you need to stop and do something. If you start to get delirious, then you need to call 911 right away."
If you'd like the UFW volunteers to come to your farm area, you can contact Victoria Ruddy at vruddy@ufw.org.
"These farmworkers are more than what they pick. They deserve better," says Ruddy.
For more information, visit the United Farm Worker's website.