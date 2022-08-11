RICHLAND, Wash. -
United Healthcare is donating $1 million to nonprofits in underserved communities that are working with bettering students health.
CEO of United Healthcare for Washington Genevieve D. Carucho-Simpson says this donation is to help these nonprofits continue to overcome social and economic factors when provide mental health assistance to students.
"So part of this United Healthcare Empowered Health Grant is understanding of severe need," says Carucho-Simpson. "These under served communities we want to make sure we are providing additional support to make sure we are getting them the support programs they need."
National Alliance on Mental Illness in Yakima is receiving $87,500 to go to the Yakima, Wapato and Toppenish School Districts to expand their "Ending the Silence" mental health awareness program and ensure it is culturally relevant and responsive for Native Americans and Hispanic high school students on the Yakama reservation.
Richland School District is splitting a $600,000 donation with the Medical Lake School District as part of this overall donation.
RSD Communications Specialist Ty Beaver says there is no word on how much money Richland will get, but the dollar amount is going to be decided on district size.
Beaver also told me about the new nonprofit program they established last year in the RSD and said it was such a success they can't wait to bring it back this school year.
The program is called "Asking is Caring" and the Master Trainer Ted Robbins began working with the program to teach parents about how they can help their kids' mental health.
"Asking is Caring, the organization, the University of Washington and the school district reached out to me because on April 26th of 2020 my oldest son lost his battle with bipolar disorder and took his life by way of suicide," says Robbins. "So as a parent I felt like I was alone and that's what Asking is Caring is truly about."
The money going to Richland School District will help expand Asking is Caring to allow more parents to take the training in more class opportunities.
Robbins says, "For this year for suicide awareness month next month we're going to hit it really hard try to service the community and help out."
