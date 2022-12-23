WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
United Way of the Blue Mountains recently partnered with Walla Walla Valley Honda to host a special car giveaway.
Applications to win the car were accepted at various agencies and eligible people were also nominated for the award. Staff at Walla Walla Valley Honda voted for the winner of the car.
Angela Perez was the winner of the 2022 car giveaway that includes a year of service and gifts for her children according to a United Way of the Blue Mountains press release.
Perez, a single mother of two, was nominated by Children's Home Society.
"We have always supported United Way. It's a great organization, said Walla Walla Valley Honda owner Blake Underriner. "Giving back is very important to us. We want to contribute to the communities where we live and work."
