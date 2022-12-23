Weather Alert

An Airport Weather Warning has been issued for the Tri-Cities airport. Heavy snow with occasional visibilities of a 1/2 mile or less will impact the airport from now through 12 PM with 1 to 1.5 inches of snow anticipated. The snow is expected to change to freezing rain after 12 PM with up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation by 4 AM Saturday morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch through Saturday morning, with another round producing up to one tenth of an inch Saturday afternoon and evening. Total ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&