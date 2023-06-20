KENNEWICK, Wash.- 17 programs supporting local children have been awarded $330,000 by the United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties.
The full list of the 2023-25 community grant recipients will be announced at the United Way's Spirit of Philanthropy Awards breakfast on July 11.
The grants awarded range from $10,000 to $30,000 according to United Way and were awarded based on services that support the health, academic success and safety of local children aged birth to middle school.
Each organization will be presented with a check for the first 6 months of their funding at the breakfast and must report their progress and accomplishments to United Way every 6 months according to a press release announcing the grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.