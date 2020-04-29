KENNEWICK, WA — United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties is partnering with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Serve Washington, and local United Ways throughout the state on the “Washington Mask Challenge” – a statewide initiative to encourage Washingtonians to donate cloth face masks to organizations in need.
Medical grade masks are currently prioritized for frontline health care workers, but many local nonprofits will need face masks for their staff, volunteers, and clients when the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order is lifted.
Our local United Way is providing the platform for local nonprofits to share their needs directly with the public. Nonprofit organizations that need more than 50 face masks can submit requests through Volunteer Tri-Cities; then individuals and groups can “adopt” an agency and identify how many masks they are able to make and donate. Requests for more than 5,000 face masks have already been received.
Additionally, United Way will be collecting masks for distribution to nonprofits who need smaller numbers of masks. A donation bin is located at the United Way office at 401 N. Young Street in Kennewick. People who are not able to sew masks but who want to contribute can make donations toward the purchase of fabric and supplies at https://tinyurl.com/uwbfco-masks