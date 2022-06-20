United Way of Central Washington hosts Risk to Resiliency's Health the Heart of the Community

YAKIMA, Wash. - On August 13, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. United Way of Central Washington is hosting Risk to Resiliency's Health the Heart of the Community at the Yakima Convention Center.
This event is meant to provide resources for personal well-being, mental health care and additional support for families. The event is free for everyone attending.
There will also be a day-long workshop for teens 12 and up and breakout sessions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.