Universities continue to see lower student enrollment rates despite in-person learning

CENTRAL WASHINGTON - Community colleges and universities continue to see the impacts of the pandemic on their student enrollment numbers. While some schools have seen a slight increase, Washington State University and Central Washington University continue working to attract more students to their campuses.
Washington State University Tri-cities experienced a 8.4% decrease in enrollment this fall. Across all its campuses the enrollment decrease is 7.7%.
According to the Chancellor of WSU Tri-cities, Sandra Haynes, enrollment in Tri-cities has been gradually decreasing for the last four years. The pandemic only made the problem worse.
"We're not exactly sure what caused the decline before the pandemic but we are working really hard to make sure we reserve that decline," Haynes said.
Low student enrollment affects school's finances because of the lack of tuition. Haynes said while the school's budget got smaller, they prioritize funds in areas that will be beneficial to students.
CWU was also affected by the low enrollment numbers and had to lay off 50 employees. The Senior VP of Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer Joel Klucking said many employees have returned now that their work is needed with students returning to in-person learning.
This fall CWU has a little less than 10 thousand students and had a smaller freshman class of 1,600 students. Klucking said in order to keep their budget sustainable and get back to normal enrollment numbers, the freshman classes need to be at least 2,000 students for the next few years.
He expects to see gradual increases in enrollment over time.
"We have fewer graduating seniors for the next few years," Klucking said. "We're gonna see some headways from a demographic standpoint so somewhere in there I think we're gonna see moderate growth over the next few years."
In efforts to increase enrollment rates, WSU Tri-cities hired an admissions director to help recruit students and will make changes to its marketing strategy.
CWU plans to go back to junior high schools and high schools to build relationships with potential students.
Klucking said he predicts a return to normal enrollment numbers by 2024.
Haynes said WSU Tri-cities numbers were really affected by their transfer pipeline decreasing. With enrollment rates increasing at some community colleges they partner with, Haynes hopes to see an increasing number of transfer students within the next two years.
Yakima Valley College is one school who saw a 12.7% increase in enrollment this year compared to last fall.
"It's extremely positive for our entire region that more people are working toward a degree or certificate that will prepare them for well paying jobs that are in demand here in the Yakima Valley."
While they haven't returned to pre-pandemic enrollment levels yet, they hope the return to in-person classes, athletics and clubs will help them recover.
