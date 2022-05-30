University of Washington Medicine managing CBC West COVID testing site

PASCO, Wash. -
The number of confirmed COVID-19 rates have decreased from the Omicron peak earlier this year. The demand for testing has gone down in community testing sites throughout Benton and Franklin Counties.
The Benton-Franklin Health District has decided to transition management of the Columbia Basin College West testing site to University of Washington Medicine.
The health district says testing site hours and days of operation will NOT be changing.
BFHD is transitioning from emergency response to long-term response and focus on communities impacted most. It says it's still a priority to ensure no-cost, accessible and high accuracy testing for the community.
For information on hours operation, days and finding a testing site, click here.
