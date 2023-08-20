EASTERN Wash. - Multiple fires burning in Eastern Washington are causing smoke and haze throughout the entire state. Officials say to stay inside with the smoke gets bad like this, but what effects does this have on your body?
Wildfires and poor air quality during this time of year are nothing new to people living in the Pacific Northwest.
University of Washington Medicine's Dr. Bonnie Ronish and certified pulmonologist says smoke from wildfires actually contains small particles that can affect the lungs.
If you spend time outside for a long period of time, it might be affecting you and you might not know it.
"Most of us are going to smell it first," said Dr. Ronish. "Your nose is more sensitive than any measurements that we have. The smell does not necessarily come with the risk. A lot of times you'll start to just feel unwell. You'll have maybe a little bit of irritation of the nose in the eyes. You might have some irritation in the throat, you might have some runny nose, runny eyes, you might start coughing. People who are more sensitive might start feeling short of breath."
Grant County Health District also offers some tips on how to keep the smoke out of your house.
GCHD says to
- Check air quality conditions daily
- Keep indoor air as clean as possible by minimizing the use of candles, incense, and wood-burning stoves.
- Use recirculate rather than auto settings when it comes to your air condition.
- Use a HEPA portable indoor air cleaner to help filter out smoke that might come inside when you walk in or out of your home.
- Check on children, the elderly, family and friends who have breathing problems when outdoor air quality is unhealthy for extended periods of time.
- Keep windows closed when driving and use set the car's AC filtration to re-circulate inside air. This will help keep out smoky air.
After all of this information, you might ask yourself if wildfire smoke really is that bad for you.
The simple answer is yes.
