SEATTLE, Wash.-
A new birth control for men is being studied by the University of Washing Medicine. The birth-control is a hormonal gel contraceptive placed on the shoulder.
Currently, 420 couples across the United States, Europe, Africa and South America are part of the study. More couples are being requested to participate in the study.
“We know that these methods can be effective for 95% of men, if they're used as directed,” said Dr. Stephanie Page, a professor of medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine and the lead investigator at the Seattle trial site.
“One of the really important points about this contraceptive gel, in contrast to some other methods that are available for men, is that we know it's 100% reversible,” Page said. “When men stop using the gel, in six to 12 weeks, their sperm count comes back and they restore their fertility.”
More about the study
Men that have participated in the study apply the gel using their hand to both shoulders every day.
The clear gel is said to look and feel similar to hand sanitizer. It contains a testosterone and progestin which are a combination of hormones that suppress sperm count.
Significant side affects have been rare so far, Page says.
You can listen to the story of Alex Springer and Mel Hopkins, a couple participating in the study.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.