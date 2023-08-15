Sleep Architecture, Sleep Apnea Affect Global Cognition

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The University of Washington has published tips for quality sleep during extreme heat. 

According to Dr. Martha Billings, a physician at the Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview, quality sleep becomes more difficult during a heat wave. 

Dr. Billings suggests a pre-bedtime routine to help get quality sleep each night. 

She suggests, Limiting excess bedding, and opting for cooler lighter bedding if possible. 

Circulating air in the bedroom with a fan and open window. 

Drinking cold water before bed. 

And avoiding vigorous exercise in the evening according to Dr. Billings. 

“Some white noise I think can be helpful to kind of cut down on the environmental noises, because everyone has their window open,” said Dr. Billings. 