KENNEWICK, Wash.- The University of Washington has published tips for quality sleep during extreme heat.
According to Dr. Martha Billings, a physician at the Sleep Medicine Center at Harborview, quality sleep becomes more difficult during a heat wave.
Dr. Billings suggests a pre-bedtime routine to help get quality sleep each night.
She suggests, Limiting excess bedding, and opting for cooler lighter bedding if possible.
Circulating air in the bedroom with a fan and open window.
Drinking cold water before bed.
And avoiding vigorous exercise in the evening according to Dr. Billings.
“Some white noise I think can be helpful to kind of cut down on the environmental noises, because everyone has their window open,” said Dr. Billings.
