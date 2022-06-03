Unlicensed man in Richland ordered to stop practicing medicine

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
The Washington secretary of health ordered Sami Anwar to stop practicing medicine in the state and pay $1,000.
The cease and desist is due to Anwar serving as chief operating officer at a medical center despite having no credentials. He is reported to have intervened in medical care.
A federal jury in Richland found Anwar guilty of 47 counts, including various fraud charges, in November 2019 for unrelated incidents.
