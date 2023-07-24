Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE COLUMBIA BASIN THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING... .A cold front will move through the forecast area and make for more widespread windy conditions, particularly in the Cascade Gaps and Columbia Basin. Sustained winds around 20 to 30 mph are possible in the Basin through evening, with gusts as high as 40 mph possible. While RHs will improve through the day as temperatures drop, the windy conditions will still exacerbate concerns for fire initiation and spread. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641 AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent through the remainder of the afternoon, then rising to 25 to 35 percent. * IMPACTS...Any existing fire or new fire starts will have the potential to spread rapidly given the windy conditions and low relative humidity on Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&