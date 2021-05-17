WASHINGTON - The CDC announced new guidelines for mask-wearing, stating that those fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask. But that doesn't mean it's an end to masks as we know it.
You are considered fully vaccinated after two weeks of receiving the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine or two weeks after the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Even so, fully vaccinated people are encouraged by the CDC to still wear masks in crowded areas like airplanes, public transportation, hospitals, homeless shelters, and prisons.
"The reason behind allowing fully vaccinated people this flexibility is because of the effectiveness of the vaccine. We are seeing how effective they are in protecting you from getting COVID and how they keep you from giving it to someone else." says Washington State Secretary of Health, Dr. Shah.
Those who are not fully vaccinated, must still wear masks.
"If people don't want to wear masks, I encourage them to get vaccinated." says Governor Jay Inslee at a press conference.
Businesses and stores vary in their mask policy, Ultimately, it is up to each store on if they will require fully vaccinated people to wear masks. According the federal authorities, including the Washington State Department of Health in a press conference with Governor Jay Inslee, businesses and stores do have a right to ask you if you've been vaccinated. It is not a HIPPA violation.
Businesses can also ask you for proof of your vaccination. You can obtain proof of your vaccination by showing your vaccine card, printing your immunization record on your healthcare portal, or by going to myir.net under the Washington tab.