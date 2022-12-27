Walla Walla fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Elm Street at an unoccupied home. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been labeled suspicious.

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

Firefighters from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to a residential structure fire around 2:30 a.m. on December 27.

The fire at 1110 W. Elm St was in an unoccupied and boarded-up house.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found a fire in the back of a single story house. After confirming that no one was inside they fought the fire that spread to the attic.

According to a Walla Walla Fire Department press release, the fire was contained at 3:15 a.m. and fire crews remained on scene until 5:15 a.m. for clean-up, investigate and make sure there were no flare-ups.

One firefighter was treated for minor fatigue.

The cause of the fire that caused an estimated $46,500 worth of damage is under investigation, although it has been deemed suspicious.