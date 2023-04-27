KENNEWICK, Wash.-UPDATE: SR 397 and 10th Ave is now reopened for traffic according to the Department of Transportation.
APRIL 27, 2023. 8:20 a.m.
SR 397 is currently closed in both directions at 10th Ave due to a crash.
Washington State Patrol Troopers and emergency personnel are on scene and drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.
According to the WSP the crash was caused when items fell from an unsecured load into the road. Four cars were forced to slow down causing a chain-reaction crash. No injuries were reported in the crash.
The WSP is reminding drivers that they are legally responsible for properly securing the loads that they are hauling.
