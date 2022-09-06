Unsheltered Homelessness is Still High in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - Sheltered homelessness in Yakima is almost at the same level as it was before the pandemic, but unsheltered homelessness in Yakima County is still high.
According to the Yakima County Annual Point and Time Count Report in 2022 554 households were experiencing homelessness, which increased by 2% from the following year. 1 in 3 households was experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
"It's not a place that I would recommend for any human being on the planet," said Jose Gamboa, a person who once experience homelessness.
Yakima County is the second largest county in Washington State mileage wise according to Employment Security Department.
The point and time report from Washington State also shows that Yakima County has one of the higher populations of homelessness as of right now.
"It's not safe to sleep out there, especially for a woman," said Bobbi Smith a person who once experienced homelessness. "I mean there's a lot of situations that I've been in it's dangerous out there it's not fair, life is not fair out there."
The number of people in Yakima County experiencing homelessness increased by 3.6% in 2022 from 2021, according to the report on page 11.
In 2021, the unsheltered population increased from 2020 by 75% and in 2022 it decreased by 4.7%.
Even though it decreased slightly, the unsheltered population in Yakima County is still showing drastic numbers higher than the sheltered homelessness population.
"Being on the street is really hard," said Mike Johnson, CEO of Union Gospel Mission. "If you've grown up abused your first question isn't where I going to stay tonight? It's where am I going to eat?"
The Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway Kellie Connaughton told me there is an outreach from homeless shelters she sees every day at the greenway but many people refuse help.
"On a daily basis outreach folks from union gospel mission, camp hope, neighborhood health, sunrise outreach are always communicating with these folks," said Connaughton. "But the fact of the matter is some of these folks along the greenway or in the park are folks that just refuse services or don't want to go into any kind of organized shelter whatsoever because there are rules."
Johnson told me when he does outreach, he sees a mixture of reasons why people don't come into shelters.
"What we see out on the street is a mixture of folks that have active problems with drugs or untreated mental health problems," he said. "They don't have a family safety net and so when they fall there's nobody to catch 'em."
One of the issues Connaughton told me she hears a lot is when people come to the greenway in Yakima and see people camping in the park, they feel unsafe.
"I don't know that we'll ever be able to eliminate that but I do want to make sure that our community understands that it doesn't make the greenway any less safe or any less enjoyable," she said.
One thing I heard from both the CEO of Union Gospel Mission and the Executive Director of the Greenway for having a solution for the unsheltered homeless population isn't just a single organization's responsibility, it has to be a community effort.
"Our community has got to have some big conversations that they need to have," said Connaughton. "They're going to have some tough conversations to see if we can get to the root of how to make this situation better for everybody."
It is important to mention, that the point and time count based on the outreach count relies on the visibility of those who may be sleeping outside or in their vehicles.
The report does say this does not provide a definite answer to exactly how many people in the county are experiencing homelessness but it does give a good idea of what is going on.
If you are experiencing homelessness and would like some help:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.