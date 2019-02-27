MABTON, WA - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects who burglarized the Mabton Post Office at 410 B. St., Mabton, WA 98935.

The post office was burglarized sometime in the early morning of February 19, 2019. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (state "emergency"). All information given will be confidential.

Case #2787818-BURG