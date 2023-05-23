KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE May 24 3:20 p.m. The Kennewick Police Department's investigation found that two cars fired at each other from within their cars.
One person that was hit had been taken to the hospital but has since been released. Police believe the motivation to be gang-related, but it is still an active investigation.
UPDATE 7:45 p.m. Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect. He has been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for first-degree assault.
The investigation remains ongoing.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Reports of a shooting dispatched officers to West Clearwater Avenue and North Union Street just before 1:30 p.m.
Witnesses say someone stepped out of a car and shot at another vehicle. The Kennewick Police Department is currently investigating through video evidence and witness reports.
Anyone with information on the active investigation is asked to call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 or report anonymously through kpdtips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.