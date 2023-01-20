WASHINGTON.-
UPDATE: 8:19 p.m.
The rollover crash that partially blocked Highway 12 involved one car, driven by a 14-year-old boy with a 15-year-old passenger, according to the Washington State Patrol. Both boys, from the Yakima County area, had been wearing seat belts while driving east on Highway 12, 13 miles west of Naches just after noon on January 20.
The driver "failed to negotiate the curve," according to WSP, leaving the road and hitting a rock wall before rolling over. The Chevy Venture came to a stop in one of the westbound lanes of Highway 12.
The 14-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSP. His passenger was taken to the hospital and the van was totaled. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
JANUARY 20, 2023 12:38 p.m.
Emergency crews are responding to a single car rollover in the northbound lane of Highway 12 near milepost 173 that is blocking the eastbound lane of traffic. The collision was deadly, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the crash happened 1 mile south of Trout lodge, about 5 miles north of Camp Ghormely.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate updates as we receive more information.
