UPDATE March 16 at 7:56 a.m. - Yakima Police Department says the 16-year-old victim in yesterday's shooting is dead.
The previous story is posted below.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department (YPD) has arrested a 15-year-old suspect following a shooting at Eisenhower High School on Tuesday.
YPD said on Facebook that there are no other suspects at large and that no further details will be released right now.
Last Updated: March 15 at 8:45 p.m.
Yakima Police Department was called to Eisenhower High School around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the school parking lot.
Two groups of two people were reported arguing in the parking lot by Zaphael Stadium after school, when shots were fired.
According to YPD, one of the groups shot at the other.
Two people were shot, one is 18-years-old in serious but stable condition, and the second victim is 16-years-old in critical condition. The 16-years-old was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital.
YPD reported both victims went to Eisenhower high school.
Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and other entities are all assisting YPD in the investigation.
All of Yakima School District schools went on lockdown at the time of the reported shooting. Knob hill elementary school also went on lockdown earlier due to one of the potential shooters living near there.
Any students still at YSD schools are told to pick their students up at Whitney Elementary school off 44th and knob hill.
Right now, YPD believes the shooting is gang-related.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital was on lockdown at around 3 p.m. but the lockdown was lifted at 7 p.m.
According to Yakima Police Department social media, the suspect of the shooting is a 15-years-old male who has been arrested.
This is a breaking news story that is developing and will continue to get updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.