UPDATE 7:10 P.M. - According to the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney, Joseph Brusic, the 15-year-old juvenile has not been formally charged yet but, probable cause was found for 2nd-degree murder and numerous 1st-degree assaults.

The prosecuting attorney's office will file potential charges by Friday.

They are still considering the evidence to determine specific charges and the counts, but nothing is finalized.

Right now, the prosecuting office is still looking at the evidence to see if there is any gang relation.

Brusic said Shawn Dwight Tolbert, the 16-year-old who was killed in the shooting was related to the shooter as extended family.

The prosecuting attorney's office is deciding by Friday as to file a decline motion to possibly ask the Juvenile Court to decline jurisdiction to adult superior court.

Right now, the 15-year-old male has not been arraigned yet, so there is no set trial date.

UPDATE (March 16th at 5:15 pm): The 16-year-old victim has been identified as Shawn Dwight Tolbert. Police said Tuesday that an 18-year-old who was also shot was in serious condition.

The Yakima School District has arranged a memorial service for Shawn.

UPDATE March 16 at 7:56 a.m. - Yakima Police Department says the 16-year-old victim in yesterday's shooting has died.

Last Updated: March 15 at 8:45 p.m.

Yakima Police Department was called to Eisenhower High School around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the school parking lot.

Two groups of two people were reported arguing in the parking lot by Zaepfel Stadium after school, when shots were fired.

According to YPD, one of the groups shot at the other.

Two people were shot, one is 18 years old in serious but stable condition, and the second victim is 16 years old in critical condition. The 16-year-old was transported to Yakima Memorial Hospital.

YPD reported both victims went to Eisenhower high school.

Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff's Office, and other entities are all assisting YPD in the investigation.

All of Yakima School District schools went on lockdown at the time of the reported shooting, including Nob Hill Elementary School earlier due to one of the potential shooters living near there.

Any students still at YSD schools should be picked up at Whitney Elementary School off 44th and Nob Hill.

Right now, YPD believes the shooting is gang-related.

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital was on lockdown at around 3 p.m. but the lockdown was lifted at 7 p.m.

According to Yakima Police Department social media, the suspect of the shooting is a 15-year-old male who has been arrested.

This is a breaking news story that is developing and will continue to get updated.