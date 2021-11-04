Yakima, WA - This week both suspects in the homicide of 18-year-old Sebastian Suarez made appearances in court.
One of the alleged shooters, 16-year-old Luis Daniel Valencia will be tried as an adult for second degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic said there are normally two factors which determine whether a juvenile will be tried as an adult or not.
"Number one, what is the crime that we the prosecutors are going to charge that juvenile out as and if that is an appropriate crime listed by the legislature and the statue then we look at his age if the age," Brusic said. "If it's 16 or 17 coupled with lets say in this particular case with this shooting as a second degree murder then we're looking as trying him as an adult."
On the other hand if they're under the age of 15, they will likely remain in the juvenile system unless the prosecutor can make a case for why they should be tried as an adult.
This being the case, the 14-year-old alleged shooter will be tried in juvenile court for the same charges. NBC Right Now doesn't release the names of those tried in the juvenile system.
Sebastian Suarez died last Thursday after allegedly being shot multiples times by the two teens.
Suarez was driving down South 20th Avenue when he got out of his car at the stop sign to speak with two individuals. Police aren't sure what the exchange of words were but the two individuals pulled out guns and shot at him.
Suarez died at the scene.
Valencia and the 14-year-old are both incarcerated in the juvenile detention center.
This is a developing story so details may change as new information comes in.