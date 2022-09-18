YAKIMA, Wash.-
UPDATE: 9/19/22
According to Yakima Police, the 17-year-old missing in Yakima since Saturday has been found and is home safe.
9/17/22
17-year-old Alexandra Tito was last seen wearing black jeans, a green "5 finger death punch" hoodie and carrying an olive green backpack.
Alexandra left home around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and is said to have brown "bobbed" hair, blue eyes, weighs about 100 pounds and 4'10".
She's known to hang out at Franklin Park and the area of S 1st St. and Nob Hill Blvd.
If you have any information you're asked to contact Yakima Police or non-emergency dispatch.
Commented
