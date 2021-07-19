UPDATE (6:25 pm): Washington State Patrol announce that 18-year-old Eli Barajas-Diaz was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The incident report states the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and rolled the vehicle. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Next of kin has been notified and the cause is still under investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PASCO, WA - WSP (Washington State Patrol) is at the scene of a fatal collision Eastbound I-182 at the Road 68 exit.
According to a WSP Trooper, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The driver was ejected out of the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.
Next of Kin has not been notified.