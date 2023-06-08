HERMISTON, Ore.- UPDATE 6 p.m. Ismael Pasillas has turned himself into Hermiston Police. He has been booked into the Umatilla County jail for charges including unlawful use of a weapon, reckless driving and attempting to elude.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Two pursuits of a group of people shooting at a home on Wednesday evening has three people in custody.
A Hermiston Police Officer saw the group firing at a home near Ridgeway Avenue and 6th Street and when he tried to take action, the suspects drove away through neighborhoods around Old River Road.
The officer lost the fleeing car and ended the pursuit because of their high speeds. The car was then seen in Umatilla, where it crashed after another pursuit.
Two juveniles and an adult male were arrested but an 18-year-old man ran away and has not been located. He has been identified as Ismael Emiliano Pasillas.
One juvenile is at the Umatilla County Juvenile Detention Center with outstanding warrants. Charges are still pending.
“We continue to experience an increase in reckless crimes and though it was diligent of our officer to be in that area at the time of the shooting, that officer was only one of two working last night," said Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston. "Ultimately this act required us to call in one additional officer, two detectives, and one lieutenant to ensure we were able to properly investigate the matter. We will work with property management in this area to inform them of the activities involving their tenants.”
Anyone with information on the Pasillias is asked to contact HPD at 541-56-5519 or the Umatilla County Dispatch Center at 541-966-3651. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 847411 and adding "HPDTIP" before your message.
