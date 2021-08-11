UPDATE (3:55 PM): WSP say the Semi truck was in the left lane, passing the Buick SUV, when the SUV merged into the left lane and the Semi Truck struck the SUV.
The report states two people were inside the 2018 Buick Envision. The driver, 83-year-old Dallas Wyatt from Outlook WA, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 65-year-old Rebecca McVicker, was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries. No charges have been filed and next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the Semi Truck, 46-year-olf Jennifer Mills reported no injuries. WSP is still investigating the cause of the crash.
UPDATE (12:43 PM): Washington State Patrol says the driver of the car died at the scene and the passenger in the car has been transported to the hospital for injuries. The driver of the Semi Truck has no significant injuries.
WSP is still investigating the cause of the crash. One Eastbound lane is still closed.
Previous Coverage:
SUNNYSIDE, WA - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a car vs. semi truck, fatality collision on I-82 near MP 68 near the Sunnyside exit.
One lane is blocked eastbound.
Please use caution if traveling through the area as WSP investigates this tragic incident.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.