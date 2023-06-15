KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 10:08 P.M. She has been returned to her family after being found.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2:40 P.M.
The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public to help find 20-year-old Alexandra Lynn Hensley.
Hensley previously ran away on June 6 and suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome, which affects her behavior, speech and cognitive abilities.
She was last seen on the 400 block of East Kennewick Avenue.
If you see Hensley, you are asked to call KPD at 509-628-0333
