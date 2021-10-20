UPDATE: Yakima Police Department  has canceled the amber alert.

They say the victims located safely at their residence.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Police Department is looking for a 30-year-old man who kidnapped a woman and their child late Tuesday night. 

Rene Avila Baeza is driving a gray 2002 Honda Civic with the license plate CAL0420 and was last seen heading east on Interstate 82. 

Inside the car is 29-year-old Yesenia Mesta and their three-month-old son Alizario Baeza. 

Rene is described as being 5-foot 9-inches tall and weighing about 160-pounds. He is white with black hair and has tattoos on both forearms. He has a warrant out for a felony level assault on Yesenia. 

YPD urge you to call them if you have any information about where they might be at (509) 457-0207. 

Tags