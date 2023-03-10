YAKIMA, Wash. —
UPDATE: 10:41 p.m.
A 47-year-old man was arrested following the search efforts around Central Ave and Fair Ave, according to Lieutenant Cavin. The area has been reopened.
Ismael Cantu was seen by a YPD officer around 8:50 p.m. on March 10, around Central Ave and Fair Ave. The officer tried to talk to him, but Cantu reportedly ran away, according to Cavin.
This prompted the blocked off search area. Cavin reports YPD's drone was instrumental in Cantu's arrest, following him as he jumped through backyards and tried to hide in bushes.
The search ended when Cantu tried to run out in front of officers and get away, but was instead tazed and arrested. Cavin reports Cantu was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m.
MARCH 10, 2023 9 p.m.
The Yakima Police Department has blocked off an area around the OIC Henry Beauchamp Community Center in an attempt to arrest a wanted suspect, according to Lieutenant Ira Cavin. Police are searching within the perimeter of S 6th Street, Central Avenue, S Fair Avenue and E Arlington St.
A wanted person was reportedly seen running from an abandoned car, sparking the search. There is no suspected public threat at this time, but people are advised to avoid the area. People who live within the area are asked to stay inside their homes, according to Cavin. Due to the crimes the person is suspected for, YPD is reportedly using a drone and a K-9 officer to search for him.
