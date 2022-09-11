Autistic 3-year-old reported missing

Wenatchee, Wash. -- 

UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM

The 3-year-old has been found and is back home.

ORIGINAL: Sept. 11 10:30 AM

Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. 

WPD says the child is autistic, non-verbal, won't come to you if you call him and is known to hide under cars.  

 If you see him, please call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.