Wenatchee, Wash. --
UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM
The 3-year-old has been found and is back home.
ORIGINAL: Sept. 11 10:30 AM
Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper.
WPD says the child is autistic, non-verbal, won't come to you if you call him and is known to hide under cars.
If you see him, please call RiverCom at (509) 663-9911.
