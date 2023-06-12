BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 7:09 p.m. BCFD responded after multiple reports drivers seeing spot fires start along the railroad tracks around 3:30 p.m. Crews found around six small fires along the tracks.
The fires have been put out but railroad ties in the embankment next to the tracks are still burning. The BSNF fire train has passed through to add water and foam to the burning ties.
At least three homes were evacuated near Piddock Road. One building did suffer from heat damage to the outside but was not badly damaged. Residents have since returned to their homes.
Jenna Kochenauer with BCFD 1 says it is likely something from a train started the fire, but it is not confirmed what happened. A train that had passed the area previously has been stopped to investigate a possible cause.
BCFD says while this fire was accidental, it's important to be cautious outside during fire season.
"We just raised the fire danger level to high in Benton County," said Kochenauer. "Everything is super dry...There are a lot of things that folks can do to make sure they don't become the victim of an unintentional fire.
"For the most part, there's no residential, outdoor burning allowed right now in Benton County because of the high fire danger. We got super-hot temperatures today and tomorrow... We really want to make sure that people are mindful of their activities and what they're doing and make sure they're not doing things that can start a fire."
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:15 p.m.
Benton County Fire District 1 is responding to multiple small brush fires in the Finley area.
The fires are along the train tracks near Highway 397 and Cochran, Piddock and Haney Roads.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is working to evacuate several residences that are threatened.
The public is asked to stay out of the area as a wildland strike team will on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.