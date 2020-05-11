Kennewick, WA – In an abundance of caution and with concern for maintaining the safety and health of the public and our employees, Benton County offices and departments will continue to operate with modified hours and available in-person services to help slow the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Most Benton County offices will continue to be closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Most County services will continue to operate in a limited capacity, at the discretion of the Elected Official or County Administrator. At this time, the Benton-Franklin Health District has recommended that Benton County continue observing limited operations until we enter into Phase 3 of the Governor’s “Safe Start Washington: A Phased Approach to Recovery” Plan. Updates to this information will be provided as they become available.

We are doing everything we can to protect the public and our employees in the midst of this expanding public health crisis. We will continue to provide essential services to residents and are monitoring the situation closely. We encourage all members of our community to follow the guidance of the Benton-Franklin Health District, Washington State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Corrections Department & Benton County Jail

The Benton County Jail has continued to temporarily suspend video visitation taking place in the Jail Lobby. All inmates within the Benton County Jail are authorized four (4) Skype visits per week, free of charge. A web link for instructions to complete Skype visits are available on the Corrections Department website and also on the visitation system website. Visitation schedules remain in place without change. Funds may be added to an inmate’s telephone account for additional calls on the visitation system website. Funds can be added directly to an inmate’s commissary account at www.accesscorrections.com that will allow purchase of both commissary items and additional telephone calls. Commissary purchases can be made directly for any inmate via “friends and family” at www.washingtonpackegas.com or by calling (800) 546-6283. In addition, the Corrections Department is no longer allowing volunteers into the facility, in an effort to reduce potential exposure and keep everyone safe. Questions regarding Corrections Department issues can be directed to (509) 783-1451.

Sheriff’s office

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office continues to have regular staffing of its law enforcement personnel to ensure the safety of our citizens. To keep the community and staff safe, the Sheriff’s Office will be taking the following measures to limit exposure:

Fingerprinting Services – Suspension of fingerprinting services until further notice.

Records Requests – Please submit records requests electronically to BCSORecords@co.benton.wa.us

Coroner’s Office

The Benton County Coroner’s Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Questions regarding the Coroner’s Office can be directed to (509) 736-2720 or William.Leach@co.benton.wa.us.

PROSECUTING Attorney’s Office

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Prosecutor staff is continuing to work. There is a rotating schedule to come into the office to cover court hearings and other business. Thanks to Benton County’s excellent IT Department, staff are able to access our database from home so that can review police reports, make charging decisions, process paperwork, and contact crime victims from their home. Staff is available via phone or email to provide services. Questions regarding the Prosecutor’s Office can be directed to (509) 735-3591 or Prosecuting@co.benton.wa.us. Questions regarding child support can be directed to (509) 735-7316.

District Court

The Benton County District Court has issued Amended Administrative Order No. 20-001, in the matter of emergency response to community health. The Benton County District Court front counters in Kennewick and in Prosser will remain closed until May 31, 2020, but the office is open. The public can contact their office via telephone or email during this time. Video and telephonic hearings are being held. Attorneys are encouraged to use video and telephone conference procedures to resolve cases. The remote hearing procedure and request information can be found here. Mental Health Court and Veterans Court are up and running using Skype for Business and telephone conferencing. If you have questions for these therapeutic courts, please call (509) 735-8476, extension 3353. Questions regarding the Benton County District Court can be directed to (509) 735-8476 orDistrict.Court@co.benton.wa.us.

Superior Court & Juvenile Court

The Benton-Franklin Counties Superior Court has issued Emergency Order #3 RE: Court Operations, effective April 29, 2020 until further notice. Under this Emergency Order, the Superior Court will conduct no jury trials until July 6, 2020, and changes have been made to adult criminal cases as well as juvenile cases, domestic matters, and other cases. Adult Drug Court will be conducting business telephonically. The Superior Court has developed temporary transitional docket processes for various case types in an attempt to balance the need to return to regular operations while still prioritizing the health and safety of the public and court personnel. Full details of this Emergency Order, as well as temporary docket procedures, are available on the Superior Court website (www.benton-franklinsuperiorcourt.com) Questions regarding the Superior Court can be directed to 509-736-3071.

Clerk’s Office

To adequately provide the necessary services as support to the court system and the public, the Benton County Clerk’s Office has resumed regular business hours at the Justice Center (Kennewick) effective Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Clerk’s Office at the Prosser Courthouse remains closed to in person contact. The acceptance of passport applications continues to be suspended until further notice, due to the COVID-19 emergency throughout the State. Questions regarding the Clerk’s Office can be directed to (509) 735-8388 or Clerk@co.benton.wa.us.

Office of Public Defense

The Office of Public Defense front window remains closed to all in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. All Public Defense attorneys will continue to be available to clients and the public remotely and will continue to provide public defense services to all defendants as needed. Questions regarding the Office of Public Defense can be directed to (509) 222-3700 or OPD@co.benton.wa.us.

Commissioners’ Office & Administration

The Commissioners’ and Administration Offices remain closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later, and will be monitoring emails and phone calls during this time. At this time, the Board of Commissioners will continue to hold their regularly scheduled Board meetings, unless otherwise posted. Questions regarding the Commissioners’ Office can be directed to (509) 786-5600 or Commissioners@co.benton.wa.us.

Human Services

The Benton County Human Services Department remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Services will be continuing to screen for housing programs each week on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Those needing screening are directed to call (509) 737-3946. People needing to access the Veteran’s Relief Fund should contact Niria Lucatero on Wednesdays at (509) 737-3987. Questions regarding Human Services can be directed to (509) 783-5981.

Treasurer’s Office

The Treasurer’s Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. For those needing assistance with Real Estate Excise Tax or manufactured home transfers or plats, please contact the Treasurer’s Office at (509) 735-8505 to make an appointment. Questions regarding the Treasurer’s Office can be directed to (509) 735-8505 (Kennewick), (509) 786-2255 (Prosser), or Treasurer@co.benton.wa.us.

Assessor’s Office

The Assessor’s Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Staffing continues to be limited during this time, but staff are available via phone and email during regular business hours. Questions regarding the Assessor’s Office can be directed to (509) 786-2046 orAssessor@co.benton.wa.us.

Auditor’s Office

The Auditor’s Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public for all services except the recording department until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Appointments may be made to record documents and/or apply for marriage licenses. Title companies are encouraged to use e-recording. To schedule an appointment with the recording department, contact (509) 736-2727. For questions regarding licensing, please contact one of the licensing sub-agents. Candidate filing week begins today, May 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM and ends Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM. Candidates are encouraged to file online at https://voter.votewa.gov/CandidateFiling/CandidateLogin.aspx. If an individual is unable to file for office online, please contact the Auditor’s Office at (509) 736-2727 to make an appointment to file. Candidates can also mail their filing form to the Auditor’s Office at PO Box 1440, Prosser, WA 99350. Questions regarding elections issues can be directed to the Auditor’s Elections Division at (509) 736-3085. Questions regarding the Auditor’s Office can be directed to (509) 736-2727 or auditor@co.benton.wa.us.

Fairgrounds

All events scheduled to take place at the Benton County Fairgrounds have been cancelled until July 1, 2020. All event holders will be fully refunded any fees or invited to reschedule their event at no additional cost within 12 months of their event. The Fairgrounds business office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Questions regarding the Benton County Fairgrounds be directed to (509) 222-3751 orbc.fairgrounds@co.benton.wa.us

Canine Shelter

The Benton County Canine Shelter Office remains closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. Canine Shelter staff will continue to monitor calls and provide emergency services but will not be allowing visitors or facilitating adoptions during this time. Questions regarding the Canine Shelter can be directed to (509) 460-4923 or Canine.Shelter@co.benton.wa.us.

Public Services (Building, Planning, and Public Works)

Effective Monday, May 4, 2020 the Benton County Public Services Building (located at 102206 E Wiser Parkway, Kennewick), which houses the Tri-Cities offices for the Building, Planning, and Public Works Departments, will have staff on-site for building permit related issues and questions for existing projects. The Prosser Offices for these departments remain closed to in-person visits from the public until May 31, 2020 or the end of the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, whichever is later. These offices will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with staff monitoring emails and phone calls. Road maintenance operations will continue without interruption. Building inspections will continue in a limited capacity, with certain site restrictions. Questions regarding these services can be directed to:

Building Department: (509) 735-3500 (Kennewick) or (509) 786-5622 (Prosser)

Planning Department: (509) 786-5612 or Planning.Department@co.benton.wa.us

Public Works Department: (509) 786-5611 or PublicWorks@co.benton.wa.us

Parks

Effective Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting Facility is open for service, with social distancing and other safety measures being instituted. All other Benton County Parks will continue to remain open to the public, including Badger Mountain and Candy Mountain Preserves. However, camping at Horn Rapids Park will remain closed until overnight camping is authorized in the Governors “Safe Start Washington” plan. We encourage our park visitors to enjoy other recreation activities as permitted. Questions regarding the Parks Department can be directed to (509) 736-3053 or Parks@co.benton.wa.us.

About Benton County

Benton County is located in south-central Washington. The county seat is located in Prosser, and its largest city is Kennewick. Benton County was created on March 8, 1905 and was named after U.S. Senator Thomas Hart Benton. Benton County operates under the plural executive form of government with three commissioners and seven other elected officials. Benton County has offices located in Prosser, Kennewick, and Richland. For more information, please visit our website.