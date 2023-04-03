Road closures
Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: All roads in south Benton County that were closed due to the weather are reopened.

According to Benton County the roads are reopened for traffic as of 1:30 p.m.

APRIL 3. 10:40 a.m.

Several Benton County roads are currently closed due to white-out conditions from the early spring snowfall throughout the region.

PHOTOS: snowy spring morning around the region

According to Benton County the following roads are currently closed:

  • Webber Canyon from Badger to Sellards.
  • Sellards from 221-Plymouth.
  • Plymouth from 14-Sellards.
  • Locust Rd from Clodfelter to Plymouth.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible. There is currently no estimate for when the roads will be reopened.