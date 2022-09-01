BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE: 9/2/22
As of Thursday, September, 1st, the Benton County Sheriff's Office commemorative cancer awareness patches are SOLD OUT.
9/1/22-The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Benton County Sheriff’s Foundation for the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, in order to raise awareness for combating childhood cancer.
Anyone who donates at least $10 will receive a gold patch, designed specifically for the cause. The organizations made 200 patches, and there are 75 left so far. At the end of the month, all the donations will go toward a nonprofit that works with children diagnosed with cancer.
