GRANT COUNTY, Wash.-UPDATE. APRIL 13. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the body of a 78-year-old Moses Lake man was recovered from the scene of a house fire on April 13.
An autopsy will be performed by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison to determine the exact cause of death.
APRIL 13. 7:00 a.m.
One person is unaccounted for following an early morning mobile home fire in Moses Lake on April 13.
Responding fire crews had the fire on the 2900 block of Road D.9-Northeast in Moses Lake out around 3 a.m.
The home partially collapsed in the fire and one adult is unaccounted for inside the home according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. Four other adults were able to make it out of the home.
Recovery efforts were expected to resume during daylight hours according to the GCSO.
Grant County Fire District 5, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Grant County Fire Marshal, Grant County PUD and AMR Grant County all responded to the fire.
