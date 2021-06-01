UPDATE (11:14 AM): The bomb threat has been cleared and employees who were previously evacuated can now go back to work.
Police are still investigating who made the bomb threat.
PASCO, WA - Police are investigating a possible bomb threat at Pasco Truss at the 200 block N. Commercial Ave. across from Bryan's Meet Company.
Tuesday morning around 8:00 AM a manager at Pasco Truss called police to report a voicemail saying a bomb would be going off at the Pasco Truss Company.
Pasco Police and Fire arrived quickly and evacuated the building and another building that is near by, Northwest Transport. All evacuated employees are now waiting at the Kohlotus Korner Shell gas station.
Pasco police have a Hanford Patrol bomb dog searching to figure out if this threat is credible.
An Officer from the Pasco Police station says there should be more information in about an hour.
We will keep you informed with any updates as they become available.