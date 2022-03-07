UPDATE: 3:12 p.m.
Washington State Patrol has updated that a black Subaru Forester headed south on SR 397 turned West onto a private road. The car then collided with a Harley-Davidson FXD.
FXD driver Khyl W. Cassano, 32-year-old from Kennewick, was declared deceased at the scene. He was reported to be wearing a helmet compliant with USDOT regulations. Next of kin was notified.
The Forester was driven by 58-year-old Ignacia Prado Zavala, who was injured and transported to Lourdes. She had been wearing a seatbelt at the time.
WSP cites pending charges against Prado Zavala. The cause is still under investigation. At this time it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
BENTON COUNTY -
A car versus motorcycle fatality collision has been reported by Washington State Patrol on SR 397 and Cochran Road.
Both directions are completely closed as agencies respond.
WSP is on scene of a car vs motorcycle fatality collision on SR 397 and Cochran Road in Benton County. Both directions are completely closed as of right now. @WSDOT_East is on scene helping with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/YQ7IOB1jIz— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 7, 2022
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
