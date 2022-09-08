KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 8 p.m.
The Benton County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from the incident.
The video may be disturbing; viewer discretion is advised.
AUGUST 22, 2022 12:21 p.m.
Chase ends with officer-involved shooting
Around 10:25 a.m. Kennewick Police Officers responded to a person slumped over in a car at the Circle K on Deschutes Boulevard.
When officers looked in the car they noticed a gun.
When police attempted to remove the individual from the car they fled towards the Village at Grandridge Apartments at 425 N. Columbia Center Boulevard.
According to Lieutenant Jason Erickson with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired and the individual who ran from the police is currently in the hospital.
It is unclear who fired. The Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate. The Citizens Review Board will assist in the investigation.
This is a developing story. We will have updates as more information becomes available.
