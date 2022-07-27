RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE: 4:53 p.m.
A 29-year-old suspect from West Richland is on an investigative hold at Benton County Jail for second degree murder and first degree assault.
The victim who died was 47-year-old Bethany Jean Lowe. Her 45-year-old boyfriend is currently in stable condition after the assault. According to a press release from the Richland Police Department, the suspect broke into the victims' home, assaulted the two adults and was taken into custody at the scene.
RPD said two children were in the home at the time, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old. They were uninjured.
JULY 27, 2022 8:53 a.m.
Richland Police responding to a potential domestic disturbance call on Wednesday morning at a residence near Cosmic Lane and Spengler St, arrived to find two stabbing victims.
The two victims were rushed to the hospital, where one died.
A suspect is currently in custody.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
