KENNEWICK, Wash.-
UPDATE April 11 4:25 p.m.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Crowley, crews from Kennewick, Pasco and Richland Fire Departments responded to a report of an industrial shop fire at the Port of Kennewick.
No injuries were reported and the source of the fire is being investigated. Arson is not suspected at this time.
Damages are still being estimated but the building is able to be restored. Two units of the building were burned but offices on the other side are still in good shape.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) crews and mutual aid agencies responded to a commercial building fire in east Kennewick on April 11.
Five businesses were impacted by the fire at 1328 east 3rd Ave and S. Oak St. in Kennewick according to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael. Early detection of the fire and a quick response kept the fire from spreading.
